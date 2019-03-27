Grades 1 and 2 students to benefit from modern curricula from September

Coming out of national consultations to upgrade the curriculum at all levels, the Ministry of Education has piloted a retooled curriculum for Grades 1 and 2 students, which will be implemented in September.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Quenita Walrond-Lewis, Project Coordinator of the Guyana Education Sector Improvement project (GESIP), which collaborated with the Ministry of Education to conduct a series of cross-country consultations as part of the reform process, cited the need to tailor the curriculum for the current global setting.

The nationwide curriculum reform, a process which has not been undertaken since 1976, and which will see focus being placed on Science, Techno-logy, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Spirituality (STEAMS) subjects in schools, will impact the education of students from the nursery level to grade 9…..