Jagdeo asks CCJ to restore validity of no-confidence vote

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has applied to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to appeal the Guyana Court of Appeal’s decision by majority to invalidate December’s no-confidence vote against government, while saying that the meaning of a majority of the 65 elected members of the National Assembly was misconstrued by the judges.

Attorney Anil Nandlall filed the application on behalf of Jagdeo yesterday, making it the second application within two days to be filed to the CCJ requesting special leave to appeal the recent majority decision of the local court.

The first application was filed by attorneys on behalf of Christopher Ram. In a brief statement, Nandlall said there will be a Case Management Conference (CMC) conducted by the CCJ on Friday in respect of the matter. “We expect that directions will be given by the Court, which will bring about an early hearing and determination of the appeal,” he said…..