Lancaster man stabbed, chopped in early morning fight

By Staff Writer
Sherlando Chisholm

A 25-year-old Lancaster, Corentyne man is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a stable condition after he was stabbed and chopped during a fight with a fellow villager early yesterday morning.

Sherlando Chisholm, also known as ‘Chucky,’ was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital with four stab wounds to the right side of his abdomen and a chop wound on each of his wrists sometime around 9 am. He was then subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Relatives yesterday said that they were waiting to speak with his doctors to learn whether Chisholm would be further transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, since they were told that he had sustained major stab injuries…..

