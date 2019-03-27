Guyana News

Linden grandmother presented with new home by Minister Trotman

—after family forced to move following woman’s murder

By Staff Writer
June Allicock turns the key to her new home (DPI photo)

An Amelia’s Ward, Linden grandmother was on Sunday presented with a newly constructed, three-bedroom house, by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

June Allicock of Central Amelia’s Ward, who was left to care for her five grandchildren following the murder of their mother in 2017, eventually left the house because of the psychological trauma that remaining there could have on the children; the gruesome act had taken place in their home, which was under construction at the time. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Region One Papaya Centre, hostel, potential sites for housing Venezuelan migrants

Region One Papaya Centre, hostel, potential sites for housing Venezuelan migrants

Region Nine graduates of hinterland employment programme receive grants

New energy efficiency standards released for buildings in CARICOM

New energy efficiency standards released for buildings in CARICOM

Comments

Trending