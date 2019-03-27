Major repairs underway to National Cultural Centre

The National Cultural Centre (NCC) is undergoing a complete overhaul, including the replacement of seating, lights, and sound equipment.

The renovations, which will be done to the tune of $50 million, are being spearheaded by the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

“As this point, several areas are being addressed which include the plumbing system and the stage, among other critical areas. In terms of capital, monies would have been allocated towards the replacement of chairs, sound equipment and we have already upgraded the lighting system for the centre,” the Ministry’s Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI)…..