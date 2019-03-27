Guyana News

Man charged with killing cousin with arrow at Cuyuni mining camp

By Staff Writer
David Smith

A man was charged yesterday with killing his cousin by fatally stabbing him with an arrow during an argument at a Cuyuni River mining camp.

The charge against David Smith, 31, alleges that on March 22nd, at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, he murdered Dave Boyal.

Smith was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..

