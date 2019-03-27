New energy efficiency standards released for buildings in CARICOM

New energy efficiency standards have been released for buildings in CARICOM.
According to a release from the CARICOM Secretariat yesterday, this was announced by The International Code Council, ASHRAE, the CARICOM Secretariat Energy Unit and the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ).
The 2018 CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (CREEBC), which will cover both commercial and residential construction, is a joint endeavour by the CROSQ, the Code Council and ASHRAE, the release said…..
