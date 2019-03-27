Region Nine graduates of hinterland employment programme receive grants

Seventy-one young entrepreneurs who were trained under the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme, received $50,000 Stimulus Grants on Monday to support their businesses.

The disbursements were made at the St. Ignatius Village Benab.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) related that the recipients were drawn from 10 villages in the South Central, Central and North Rupununi areas, and were all persons who successfully completed training under the HEYS programme before going on to establish businesses in cattle and chicken rearing, honey production, food preparation, retail and ICT…..