Guyana News

Soesdyke man killed in hit-and-run

—police processing footage to identify vehicle

By Staff Writer
Peter Billison

An employee of the Guyana Forestry Commission was on Sunday night fatally struck down by a motor car on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Peter Billison, 50, of Lot 17 Soesdyke, EBD. At the time of the accident, Billison was riding along the public road, when a car struck him and drove away.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles, yesterday said that they were making stringent efforts to process video footage which captured the sequence of the accident. He noted that the video will help investigators to identify the vehicle involved…..

