Guyana News

Three Region 9 villages latest to benefit from Presidential Grants

By Staff Writer
Potarinau Village (DPI photo)

Three Region 9 villages, Potarinau, Baitun and Katuur, are the latest recipients of the Presidential Grant Programme, having received nearly $3 million in funding for income generating projects.

Of the grants, which were handed over on Sunday by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, $1 million will go towards funding the establishment of a women’s sewing centre at Potarinau, $800,000 toward the upgrade of a trail in Baitun and another $800,000 to the upgrade of a sports pavilion located in Katuur.

A release from the Department of Public Information reported that Potarinau, located about two hours South of Lethem, has a population of 613, comprising mostly Makushi residents, who are spread across its three satellite villages— Baitun, Katuur, and Shiriri…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Big bids received for police uniform material

Linden grandmother presented with new home by Minister Trotman

Region One Papaya Centre, hostel, potential sites for housing Venezuelan migrants

Region One Papaya Centre, hostel, potential sites for housing Venezuelan migrants

Comments

Trending