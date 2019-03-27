Three Region 9 villages latest to benefit from Presidential Grants

Three Region 9 villages, Potarinau, Baitun and Katuur, are the latest recipients of the Presidential Grant Programme, having received nearly $3 million in funding for income generating projects.

Of the grants, which were handed over on Sunday by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, $1 million will go towards funding the establishment of a women’s sewing centre at Potarinau, $800,000 toward the upgrade of a trail in Baitun and another $800,000 to the upgrade of a sports pavilion located in Katuur.

A release from the Department of Public Information reported that Potarinau, located about two hours South of Lethem, has a population of 613, comprising mostly Makushi residents, who are spread across its three satellite villages— Baitun, Katuur, and Shiriri…..