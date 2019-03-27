Youth charged with Potaro murder

A youth was yesterday charged with the murder of a man.

It is alleged that on March 24th, 2019 at Eleven Miles, Potaro, Emmanuel McCloud, 19, murdered Hubert Willie.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on March 19th, 2019 at 2.20 am, police, acting on information, went to Eleven Miles in the vicinity of the Primary School, where they saw Willie lying on the road in blood. They then rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on March 24th.

The accused was subsequently arrested, told of the allegation and then charged.

The matter was adjourned until April 16th, 2019, when it is to be called at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court. McCloud was remanded until the date.