Guyana News

Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

By Staff Writer

Citizens are being cautioned against fake WhatsApp and Facebook profiles claiming to be that of Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health and Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform.

“Minister Lawrence’s Official Facebook page is ‘Hon. Volda Ann Lawrence MP and bears an official portrait of the minister as its profile picture. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Police hunting suspect in shooting of Collis Collison

Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

Comments

Trending