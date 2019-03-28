Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

Citizens are being cautioned against fake WhatsApp and Facebook profiles claiming to be that of Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health and Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform.
“Minister Lawrence’s Official Facebook page is ‘Hon. Volda Ann Lawrence MP and bears an official portrait of the minister as its profile picture. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments