Guyana News

Court dismisses firearm charges against Smyth St plumber

—after rank fails to testify in matter

By Staff Writer
Keiron Hinds

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed charges against a plumber who was charged last year over having a loaded unlicensed pistol, which police say he fired in a public place.

Keiron Hinds, of Lot 4 Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust, was on trial before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

The first charge alleged that Hinds, on April 16, 2018, at Fifth Street, Alberttown, had a Taurus pistol in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CARICOM blisters EU on revised blacklisting of members

CARICOM blisters EU on revised blacklisting of members

Phagwah day Ghetto Flex Bar shooter identified

Phagwah day Ghetto Flex Bar shooter identified

GPL apologises for delay in bill distribution

GPL apologises for delay in bill distribution

Comments

Trending