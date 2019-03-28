Court dismisses firearm charges against Smyth St plumber

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed charges against a plumber who was charged last year over having a loaded unlicensed pistol, which police say he fired in a public place.

Keiron Hinds, of Lot 4 Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust, was on trial before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

The first charge alleged that Hinds, on April 16, 2018, at Fifth Street, Alberttown, had a Taurus pistol in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence…..