Guyana News

Eversham Primary student dies in vehicular accident

By Staff Writer
Arianna Lowenfield

A six-year-old child of Epsom Village, Corentyne, has died after being struck by a hire car along the Corentyne Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Arianna Lowenfield, a student of the Eversham Primary School, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.

According to information gathered, HC 2523, which was being driven by a Number 79 Village, Corentyne resident, was proceeding along the highway in the vicinity of the Eversham Bridge, when Lowenfield, who appeared from behind a lorry, reportedly ran across the road and was struck by the car…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Soldier dies after West Demerara accident

Police hunting suspect in shooting of Collis Collison

Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

Comments

Trending