Eversham Primary student dies in vehicular accident

A six-year-old child of Epsom Village, Corentyne, has died after being struck by a hire car along the Corentyne Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Arianna Lowenfield, a student of the Eversham Primary School, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.

According to information gathered, HC 2523, which was being driven by a Number 79 Village, Corentyne resident, was proceeding along the highway in the vicinity of the Eversham Bridge, when Lowenfield, who appeared from behind a lorry, reportedly ran across the road and was struck by the car…..