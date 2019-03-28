GPL apologises for delay in bill distribution

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is advising customers of a bill distribution delay and urging them to honour their payments in the meantime, by utilising the services available to access their outstanding balances.

Balances can be viewed using the online inquiry system, which can be accessed at gplinc.net/bill/manage-your-bill/view-your-bill/ and which requires persons to use their customer and account numbers; through the SMS Freedom platform, which can be accessed by texting the customer’s GPL reference number to 592-624-0400 or 592-608-8400; and through the Customer Call Centre, which can be reached on Tel no. 226-2600. Agents at the Call Centre will also request that customer’s relay their account numbers.

GPL apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.