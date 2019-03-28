Phagwah day Ghetto Flex Bar shooter identified

The shooter in the Albouystown, Ghetto Flex Bar shooting from last Thursday has been identified and police are working to apprehend him, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday related.

Between 4.30 pm and 5 pm last Thursday, a 15-year-old of Lot 26 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville was shot, resulting in injury to his shoulder.

The police, in a statement subsequent to the shooting, explained that the victim related that he was at Albouystown playing Phagwah, when an argument began between two males.

Both parties, during the argument, whipped out their guns and the victim jumped over the counter, as he heard a gunshot ring out. He related that he felt a burning sensation on his right shoulder and later observed blood running from the area.

He was picked up and taken to George-town Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens.