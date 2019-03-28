Guyana News

Police hunting suspect in shooting of Collis Collison

By Staff Writer
Collis Collison

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are on the hunt for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Collis Collison.

Alves, in a telephone interview, told this newspaper that the investigation remains active and investigators were able to identify the suspect. He pointed out that every effort is being made to apprehend the suspect.

Collison, 26, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and of 68 William Street, Kitty, was fatally shot at around 2.45 pm at Barr Street, Albouystown. The motive for the shooting remains sketchy, police said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

Citizens warnedof fake Volda Lawrence profiles

Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

Comments

Trending