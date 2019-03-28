Police hunting suspect in shooting of Collis Collison

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are on the hunt for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Collis Collison.

Alves, in a telephone interview, told this newspaper that the investigation remains active and investigators were able to identify the suspect. He pointed out that every effort is being made to apprehend the suspect.

Collison, 26, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and of 68 William Street, Kitty, was fatally shot at around 2.45 pm at Barr Street, Albouystown. The motive for the shooting remains sketchy, police said…..