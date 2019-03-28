Guyana News

Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

By Staff Writer

Three of the main business bodies in the country yesterday urged a swift end to the political uncertainty over the elections date and two of them, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) included, maintained that business was being hampered.

In a statement yesterday, the PSC said that it is concerned about Guyana’s current business climate in the midst of the political uncertainty following the no-confidence motion on December 21st last year.

“The PSC had discussions with local and international businesses who have expressed reservations in investing as the uncertainty continues. There has been a reduction in Government and private sector contracts directly attributable to the uncertainty….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

Natural Resources Ministry denies land being withheld from small miners

UG gets Geotechnical Computer Lab

CARICOM blisters EU on revised blacklisting of members

CARICOM blisters EU on revised blacklisting of members

Comments

Trending