Private sector maintains that political uncertainty hampering business

Three of the main business bodies in the country yesterday urged a swift end to the political uncertainty over the elections date and two of them, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) included, maintained that business was being hampered.

In a statement yesterday, the PSC said that it is concerned about Guyana’s current business climate in the midst of the political uncertainty following the no-confidence motion on December 21st last year.

“The PSC had discussions with local and international businesses who have expressed reservations in investing as the uncertainty continues. There has been a reduction in Government and private sector contracts directly attributable to the uncertainty….