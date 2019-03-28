Renounce foreign citizenship or resign from Parliament – ANUG urges dual citizen MPs

In the wake of the likely convening of Parliament and the ruling of the High Court that dual citizens should not be sitting in the National Assembly, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) today called for the MPs in question to either renounce their foreign citizenship or to resign from the House.

Prominent government MPs including the Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge fall into this category along with opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira.

The statement by ANUG follows:

If a person is by virtue of their voluntary act under acknowledgement of allegiance to a foreign country, it is unconstitutional and therefore wrong for them to sit in our National Assembly. This is the ruling of the court. ANUG calls on those members of the APNU/AFC and the PPP/C who are in breach of this rule to renounce their foreign citizenship or resign from the National Assembly. If those persons and their respective parties do not respect our country or its citizens, they can at least show respect for themselves.