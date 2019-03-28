Guyana News

Soldier dies after West Demerara accident

By Staff Writer
Romario Wilson

A  Guyana Defence Force soldier yesterday succumbed to injuries sustained after being involved in a  vehicular accident on Tuesday evening.

Dead is 23-year-old Romario Wilson of 121 Crane Housing Scheme while Shakeel Henry, 22, the pillion rider has been hospitalised. The accident occurred sometime around 6.45 pm.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles yesterday told Stabroek News that preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo was riding motorcycle CJ 6784 when they collided with a motor car. ….

