$110M San Jose-Kumaka bridge almost completed

A $110 million modern bridge, which links Kumaka and San Jose in Moruca, Region One, is almost completed and is to be opened to vehicular traffic within three weeks.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson along with Permanent Secretary of the Public Infrastructure Ministry Kenneth Jordan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Samantha Fede, a team of engineers and representatives from the ministries of Finance and Security yesterday inspected the works done on the concrete and steel bridge.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report yesterday said following the inspection, Minister Patterson noted his satisfaction with the quality of work done on the bridge to date…..