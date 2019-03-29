Guyana News

Commonwealth team postpones visit

By Staff Writer

A Commonwealth Secretariat team that was scheduled to visit Guyana this week has postponed its visit pending a decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the validity of last December’s no-confidence vote against government.

Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira told Stabroek News that the Common-wealth Secretariat indicated that “the visit was postponed due to recent developments.”

Teixeira indicated that the visit, which was scheduled for the period March 27 to March 30th, was initiated in response to a letter written to the Secretariat by the parliamentary opposition…..

