E’quibo miner acquitted of child rape after jury split on verdict

By Staff Writer
Ronaldo Persaud

An Essequibo miner, who was on trial for the rape of a 12-year-old, was yesterday acquitted after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict.

Ronaldo Persaud was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

After almost four hours of deliberations and further directions, the jury was split seven to five. This resulted in a hung jury. ….

