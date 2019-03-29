Mayor accuses city administration of endangering his life

For little more than an hour on Monday, Mayor Ubraj Narine, with support from several members of the Georgetown City Council, accused the city administration “putting his life in danger” after it refused to remove a longstanding staff member so that his personal driver could be designated a chauffeur.

At the statutory council meeting on Monday, Narine accused the administration, led by acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe, of “disrespect,” while claiming that he did not feel safe in the company of the official chauffeur, who had held the position since 1994 and who served at least three mayors in that time.

As Harry-Munroe attempted to explain that Human Resources guidelines do not allow for arbitrary dismissal of staff, Narine dramatically declared, “Y’all sabotaging me… I feel my life is in danger… My life is in danger with this administration.”….