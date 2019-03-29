Guyana News

NIS to host public day

By Staff Writer
NIS Assistant Public Relations Officer Takesha Whyte (DPI photo)

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has decided to host a public outreach at its head office in Georgetown next Friday.

The decision, according to NIS’ Assistant Public Relations Officer Takesha Whyte, was taken following the response to the government outreach on Wednesday at Square of the Revolution.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report quoted Whyte as saying that since the response during the government outreach was so overwhelming, “we have decided to host an open day on the fifth in our compound from 09:30hrs and where we will continue to deal with persons having issues with NIS.”….

Renounce foreign citizenship or resign from Parliament – ANUG urges dual citizen MPs

