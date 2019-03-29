Guyana News

Non-resident Botswana, Zambia High Commissioners accredited

By Staff Writer
Her Excellency Alfreda Chilekwa Kansembe Mwamba, non-resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to Guyana, with President David Granger and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge after her accreditation at the Ministry of the Presidency on Wednesday. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger on Wednesday accredited non-resident High Commis-sioners of Botswana and Zambia to Guyana and expressed hope of improved bilateral relations with the two countries.

At separate ceremonies held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger accepted Letters of Credence from Tebogo Teko Lily Motshome, of Botswana, and Alfreda Chilekwa Kansembe Mwamba, of Zambia.

In brief remarks during the first ceremony, Granger pointed out that Guyana and Botswana have enjoyed “excellent” relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties 44 years ago, on October 28th, 1975…..

