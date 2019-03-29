Political uncertainty stagnating economy —Peter Ramsaroop

It is imperative that the Caribbean Court of Justice hears the appeal of the no confidence decision within at least two weeks, economist and politician, Peter Ramsaroop has opined.

Ramsaroop, in a statement on the situation, said that political and economic indicators show that current political uncertainty within the country will continue to stagnate the economy at a time when key infrastructure and policy decisions are necessary for debate and implementation, as the nation is readied for increased growth.

“This uncertainty is affecting (the) increase in working capital for both local and foreign investments…..