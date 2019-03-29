Youth corps relaunched to expand education, job opportunities

The Guyana Youth Corps (GYC), which is expected to expand education and employment opportunities for young people, was yesterday officially relaunched at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, at Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

The GYC, which falls under the supervision of the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, is aimed at equipping school-leavers, including underprivileged youths who would have either dropped out or failed out of school without the needed qualifications and skills, to enter the world of work.

Present at the launch were President David Granger, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland…..