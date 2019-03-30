CCJ sets May 10th hearing for no-confidence appeals, adds GECOM as party

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday set May 10th for the hearing of the appeals on the validity of the December 21st vote on the no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC administration and added the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as a party to the proceedings.

At a case management conference yesterday morning, the Trinidad-based court also set a date for hearing the challenge to the decision of the local Guyana Court of Appeal to uphold President David Granger’s appointment of GECOM Chairman James Patterson. That hearing is scheduled for May 8th.

With the challenge to Patterson’s appointment potentially having a direct bearing on the final determination of the no-confidence motion appeals, the court set the hearing in the matter to precede them…..