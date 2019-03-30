Chinese manganese miner dead, six others hospitalised due to ‘flu-like’ illness

One person is dead and at least six others are hospitalised following what appears to be an outbreak of a flu-like illness at the Chinese-owned Guyana Manganese Inc in Region One.

Sources in the region have explained to Stabroek News that on Thursday four Chinese nationals were initially admitted at the Pakera District Hospital in the region with fever, headache, joint pain, mild shortness of breath, unstable vital signs and moderate to severe respiratory syndrome.

Another three men, also Chinese nationals, were admitted on Friday with similar symptoms.

Reports reaching this newspaper are that these patients were working in a cave when they began displaying symptoms

One of the seven patients succumbed early this morning after which an emergency medevac was initiated at 7 am.

The six remaining patients have since been taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, in a public notice, the Department of Public Information this afternoon said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud and other health officials are investigating cases with H1N1 symptoms and will provide a detailed report shortly.