Elections funding among priorities when National Assembly reconvenes -Harmon

A bill to provide funding for general elections will be among the items on government’s agenda when the National Assembly is reconvened on April 11th, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon.

“No, it [the sitting] can’t be exclusive [because] there [is] other business to be conducted in the National Assembly. There are some legislation, which has to be tabled,” Harmon noted, when asked if the sitting will be held to deal exclusively with funding for elections.

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that the PPP/C will not be attending any parliamentary sittings before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) rules on the validity of the no-confidence motion that was declared carried in the National Assembly last December. Yesterday the court held a case management session during which May 10th was agreed as the date for oral arguments. No date for a ruling was set…..