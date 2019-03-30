Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has dubbed government’s recently held public day as a “gimmick,” while stressing that citizens must be able to access help at the respective ministries at any time.

“Why do they have to come to the Square of the Revolution…? It was all a sham to show that they are working and they are concerned about people,” Jagdeo said during a press conference at his Church Street office on Thursday, one day after hundreds of persons turned up at the Square of the Revolution for the ‘Government comes to you’ initiative.

As a part of the initiative, representatives of various ministries of the government and public agencies were on hand to listen and assist members of the public with their concerns. Based on the feedback from the event, access to house lots was the most prominent issue dealt with…..