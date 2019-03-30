Guyana News

Low income housing options on show at CH&PA Prospect expo

Minister of Communities with the responsibility for housing Valerie Adams-Patterson interacting with one of the attendees at the open house event yesterday.

With a growing demand for housing by Guyanese, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is once again hosting a housing expo to showcase affordable housing options.

Opened at Prospect, East Bank Demerara, under the theme “Embracing the ‘Prospect’ of Affordable Living, opening doors while opening minds,” the expo aims at highlighting government’s commitment to provide low income housing opportunities.

Hundreds of potential homeowners, inclusive of young professionals, yesterday flocked the Prospect Housing Scheme, and many were elated to learn of the affordable housing options…..

