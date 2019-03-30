Mexican ambassador in farewell visit to Foreign Minister

Outgoing Mexican Ambassador to Guyana Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel yesterday paid a farewell courtesy call on Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during his tenure, Ambassador Medel advanced the export of Guyanese rice to Mexico and he noted that its demand there had since substantially increased…..
