Guyana News

Mexican ambassador in farewell visit to Foreign Minister

By Staff Writer
Outgoing Mexican Ambassador Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel (at left) and Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, exchange gifts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Georgetown. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Outgoing Mexican Ambassador to Guyana Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel yesterday paid a farewell courtesy call on Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during his tenure, Ambassador Medel advanced the export of Guyanese rice to Mexico and he noted that its demand there had since substantially increased…..

