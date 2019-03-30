No decision yet on gov’t dual citizen MPs

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday an-nounced that when the National Assembly reconvenes on April 11th all government Members of Parliament (MPs) will be present as Cabinet has not taken a decision on those members with dual citizenship.

“…The attorneys representing the state will advise the government with respect to the situation with members of the government that are dual citizens. So, in that regard I would say that this matter is still engaging the attention and Cabinet has not made a ruling on it. In that regard, it is contemplated that on the 11th of April, 2019, when the National Assembly sits, that all of the members on the government side will be there,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing, where he also challenged assertions that he is illegally occupying a seat in the National Assembly.

Harmon’s comments came in wake of criticism by opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who has accused the government of ignoring court rulings on MPs with dual citizenship…..