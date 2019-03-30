North West woman charged with attempting to kill husband gets self-bail

A mother of five was yesterday charged with the attempted murder of her husband, whom she allegedly attacked while being under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged that Marva Kenswil, 30, on March 27th, 2019, at Kumaka Landing, North West District, wounded Winston Lewis in attempt to commit murder.

Marva, who is a farmer, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..