Over 100 sugar workers on strike over conditions at Blairmont Estate

Over 100 Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) cane harvesters remained on strike yesterday over the conditions at the Blair-mont Estate and many are contemplating asking to be paid severance in order to seek out other means of employment.

The workers, who were transferred from the Rose Hall Estate, related that so far, some 72 workers who were transferred from the Rose Hall Estate to the Blairmont Estate, many with over 20 years of service, have already quit due to the circumstances, including increased hours.

The workers, who have downed their tools since Wednesday morning, lamented the exhausting hours they are forced to endure since the transfer from their East Berbice, Corentyne location to Blairmont, situated on the West Bank of Berbice. They are calling for severance payments, as they believe that they would be better off investing their monies and seeking other means of employment…..