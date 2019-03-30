‘Person of interest’ in BV bread vendor’s murder surrenders to cops

A man who is deemed a “person of interest” in the almost two-week old murder of Beterverwagting (BV) bread vendor Clairmont Telesford has been arrested and the police are currently pursuing a second suspect.

This is according to Crime Chief Lyndon Alves, who confirmed that the man was taken into custody on Thursday after he turned up at an East Coast Demerara police station in the company of his attorney. “We are currently looking for another suspect who is also wanted for questioning,” Alves said.

The lifeless body of Telesford, 63, of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, was discovered by his common-law wife, Shondell Emmanuel, shortly after they were attacked by bandits on March 17th at their home…..