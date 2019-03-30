US senior goes missing from Essequibo home

Joyce Davis, a 79-year-old United States (US) citizen, who took up residence here about two decades ago, has been reported missing in Region Seven, where a search was continuing up to yesterday to find her.

Davis, who is well known in the region, has been resident at Almanac Creek, Essequibo River.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that Davis was reported missing about three weeks ago by residents of the area.

He said the police have since assisted with several searches that were launch-ed in an effort to locate Davis, all of which came up empty.

The most recent of the searches, he related, was done yesterday.

Stabroek News understands that Davis has been living alone for several years following the death of her husband, who was also a US citizen. The couple moved to Guyana almost two decades ago.

Although Adonis said the woman has been missing for three weeks, the Region Seven Regional Democratic Council, in a Facebook post yesterday, said that about a week ago, Davis contacted a boat captain and related to him that she had some work to be done at her home. She requested that he bring along two workers. However, upon arrival, the men noticed the house was abandoned, the post added.

The police were subsequently alerted.

According to the post, a team of volunteers from Bartica and Karrau Village, including

Regional Chair-man Gordon Bradford, the Bartica police, Guyana People’s Militia and Karrau Creek Community Policing Group, launched an hours-long search along the river’s banks and within the surroundings of Davis’ residence last Thursday but came up empty handed.

“Davis, who is well-known to the residents of Bartica and nearby communities, would usually visit the nearby town for supplies and services. It is therefore of great worry and concern to residents that after more than a week, her disappearance remains an unsolved mystery,” it added.