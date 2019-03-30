Guyana News

Woman injured by relative in Essequibo attack succumbs

By Staff Writer
The house where the attack occurred.

Patricia Charles, one of the four persons severely injured on Wednesday after a relative went berserk and attacked them, succumbed at a city hospital on Thursday.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the 56-year-old woman died around 6.30 am on Thursday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where she had been admitted.

The police had said that the suspect, Raphael Charles, 23 years old, a saw man of Falmouth Village, Essequibo, took his life after attacking the family around 2.30 am on Wednesday…..

