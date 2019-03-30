Yesu Persaud documentary, “The Man from El Dorado,” gets local screening

“The Man from El Dorado,” a new documentary film on business magnate Yesu Persaud, was screened on Wednesday at the Pegasus Hotel.

A press release from the filmmakers—Professor David Dabydeen, of the Univer-sity of Warwick and Arlen Harris and Daniyal Harris-Vajda (the founders of Praxis Productions and Urban Gardens)—said the film was made to mark Persaud’s 90th birthday.

“I was very fortunate to enlist the help of such talented filmmakers like Arlen and Dan,” Dabydeen said, while noting that between them his collaborators have made 50 productions for the BBC and other British Television Companies in addition to other international companies like National Geographic, Discovery and MTV…..