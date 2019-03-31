Guyana News

Cops searching for NA teen after mother reports rifle find

By Staff Writer
The rifle that was discovered by police

The police in Berbice are searching for a 15-year-old boy of Angoy’s Avenue, in New Amsterdam, after his mother led police to the discovery of a rifle that was hidden in an empty lot near their home.

The police have since lodged the rifle, which was outfitted with a silencer and telescopic lens.

The discovery of the weapon was made around 6 pm on Friday.

Sources say the woman suspected that her son had possession of a gun. Upon further investigation, she then learnt that the rifle was neatly hidden among some wood in the nearby lot. She then immediately summoned the police, who made the discovery.

 

