Cruise ship Director robbed after late night outing

The Cruise Director of the visiting cruise ship MV Serenissima was attacked and robbed early yesterday morning on Lombard Street, Georgetown, as he was returning to the ship following an outing.

Sunday Stabroek understands that Neil Horrocks was relieved of his iPhone, US$120 and a bank card during the attack, which took place around 1.05 am.

Horrocks sustained injuries to his hands and was treated by a doctor on board his vessel, this newspaper was told…..