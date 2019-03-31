Guyana News

Cruise ship Director robbed after late night outing

By Staff Writer
Cruise Director Neil Horrocks, who was robbed.

The Cruise Director of the visiting cruise ship MV Serenissima was attacked and robbed early yesterday morning on Lombard Street, Georgetown, as he was returning to the ship following an outing.

Sunday Stabroek understands that Neil Horrocks was relieved of his iPhone, US$120 and a bank card during the attack, which took place around 1.05 am.

Horrocks sustained injuries to his hands and was treated by a doctor on board his vessel, this newspaper was told…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Training for house-to-house registration begins

Felix urges Venezuelan immigrants to legalise work status

By

Missing US woman sailed the world for 16 years before settling in Essequibo

Comments

Trending