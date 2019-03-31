Felix urges Venezuelan immigrants to legalise work status

With several Venezuelan immigrants now working in various jobs around the city, Citizenship Minister Winston Felix has warned that hiring them is illegal if they are not in possession of work permits.

Felix is urging such persons to immediately visit his ministry to rectify their work status and to ensure they are documented if they have not done so already.

“Come in and upgrade your status so that it would not be difficult to deal with the application for work permit,” he urged during an interview with Sunday Stabroek, before acknowledging that fears of deportation may prevent such persons from coming forward…..