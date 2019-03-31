Gov’t enlists former AG of Belize for no-confidence appeals at CCJ

The Government of Guyana has retained a former Attorney General (AG) of Belize to assist in its handling of the no-confidence motion appeal cases currently before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

During a case management conference last Friday, Senior Counsel Eamon Courtenay entered his name into the record as part of the government’s legal team. He took part in the conference via live conferencing from a location outside of Trinidad, were the CCJ is located.

The Guyanese-based lawyers took part in the proceedings via the same medium from the Guyana Court of Appeal in Kingston, Georgetown…..