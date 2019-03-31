Linden miner shot while chasing bandits after robbery

A Linden miner is now nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot while pursuing three bandits who robbed a Wismar, Linden family on Thursday evening.

Marvis Edwards, 33, was shot to his right ankle and foot by one of the three men, who had robbed a family of an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables and tried to rob another.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the robbery was carried around 8 pm at One Mile, Wismar, Linden…..