Guyana News

Linden miner shot while chasing bandits after robbery

By Staff Writer

A Linden miner is now nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot while pursuing three bandits who robbed a Wismar, Linden family on Thursday evening.

Marvis Edwards, 33, was shot to his right ankle and foot by one of the three men, who had robbed a family of an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables and tried to rob another.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the robbery was carried around 8 pm at One Mile, Wismar, Linden…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops searching for NA teen after mother reports rifle find

Six more escape from NOC

Chinese manganese miner dead, seven others hospitalised due to ‘flu-like’ illness

Comments

Trending