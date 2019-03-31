Six more escape from NOC

Six juveniles escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onder-neeming, Essequibo last week in the second break-out from the facility to occur within a two-week period.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that the escape, which occurred sometime between Monday and Tues-day, was only reported to the police on Friday.

Pareshram said based on police reports, the juveniles, all of whom were boys, escaped while they were in the yard after being taken out of the detention area for baths. However, one of them has since voluntarily returned.

Recently, there have been several break-outs from the facility, which has raised concerns about its security. Less than two weeks ago, 24 juveniles escaped. All of them have since either been recaptured or have voluntarily returned.