State working to advance youth participation at all levels of gov’t

President David Granger on Friday told a Regional Youth Caucus that government is interested in developing opportunities for young people to be involved in the process of governance.

“Your government is interested in ensuring that young people become a lifeline of this country’s economic, political and social transformation. The state must support young people to help them to assume greater responsibility and to prepare them to bear the burden of leadership,” he told more than 300 young persons gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The Caucus, organised by “One Youth,” the youth arm of the APNU+AFC coalition, was convened under the theme, “Connect; Reflect; Project: Advancing youth participation in National Development.” ….