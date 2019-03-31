Training for house-to-house registration begins

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday initiated training for thousands of workers required for its new national house-to-house registration exercise, which could begin by mid-May.

“I anticipate that all things being equal, we can be in the field by mid-May/first week June for actual conduct of house-to-house registration,” GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward told reporters yesterday.

Ward was speaking at the New Campbellville Secondary, which was one of the 16 locations across Georgetown where training is taking place. Other locations include Cummings Lodge Secondary, Sophia Primary, St Joseph High, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Charlestown Secondary and Houston Secondary…..