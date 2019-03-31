Guyana News

Training for house-to-house registration begins

By Staff Writer
Participants at the GECOM training session held at the New Campbellville Secondary yesterday. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday initiated training for thousands of workers required for its new national house-to-house registration exercise, which could begin by mid-May.

“I anticipate that all things being equal, we can be in the field by mid-May/first week June for actual conduct of house-to-house registration,” GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward told reporters yesterday.

Ward was speaking at the New Campbellville Secondary, which was one of the 16 locations across Georgetown where training is taking place. Other locations include Cummings Lodge Secondary, Sophia Primary, St Joseph High, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Charlestown Secondary and Houston Secondary…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Felix urges Venezuelan immigrants to legalise work status

By

Missing US woman sailed the world for 16 years before settling in Essequibo

Gov’t enlists former AG of Belize for no-confidence appeals at CCJ

Comments

Trending