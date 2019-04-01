Albouystown man remanded over 100 pounds of cannabis

An Albouystown man was on Friday brought before a city court to answer to two charges of cannabis possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It was alleged that on March 27, 2019, at James Street, Albouystown, Kester King had in his possession eight grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The facts stated that on March 27, 2019, ranks, acting upon information, went to King’s home, where they searched him and found the cannabis in the left side of his boxer briefs.

King, who had been evading the court in relation to another cannabis possession matter, also faced another charge yesterday, which stated that on September 26, 2018 at Lot 2925 North Ruimveldt, he had in his possession 44 kilogrammes (equivalent to 97 pounds) 128 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..